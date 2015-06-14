Babies reunited with mom after alleged ducknapping

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two days after an alleged duck-napping from a Mission Bay park, the mother duck and her duckling are finally reunited.

A group of friends who had gathered at the park on Friday say a woman, who identified herself as an employee with Project Wildlife, started yelling at everyone, accusing them of feeding the ducklings. She then snatched the ducklings and took off.

Cell phone video taken by a witness shows the woman loading the ducklings into her minivan. Another person jumped in their car and followed the woman all the way to the Project Wildlife shelter.

It turns out, the woman has no affiliation with Project Wildlife, but she did leave the ducklings in the shelter's care. However, one of the duckling died following the transportation. The organization also said that it's illegal to interfere with wildlife, especially if the birds are under the migratory bird treaty.

"I watched as the mother duck followed the lady who took her ducklings across the park and into the parking lot, flying down the street and following the van as she left. I've never seen ducks do that before, so she was obviously distraught," said Bill Attinger, who witnessed the snatching with his son.

Troubled by the image, Attinger went back to the park Saturday, only to find the mother duck still in distress. So, he contacted Project Wildlife, but says the animal care experts cautioned him that sometimes it's difficult to reunite ducklings with their mothers.

Project Wildlife said they would give the reunion a try and on Sunday, the ducklings were successfully reunited with their mother.

There has been no word on whether or not the woman will face charges for snatching the ducklings.