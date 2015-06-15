Gonzalez's 3 RBIs help Dodgers edge Padres in 12 innings

San Diego Padres' Will Venable slides in safely to third from first off a single by teammate Yangervis Solarte as Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Alberto Callaspo awaits the throw during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 14, 2015, in S

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adrian Gonzalez had a two-run single with two outs in the 12th inning Sunday, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers over his former team, the San Diego Padres, 4-2.

Alberto Callaspo opened the 12th with a double off Dale Thayer, then Kike Hernandez and Joc Pederson walked. Gonzalez followed with his 12th and 13th RBIs in 12 games against the Padres this season.

Gonzalez, who was born in San Diego and played five seasons with the Padres, had a two-out, RBI double off reliever Joaquin Benoit in the eighth to make it 2-all.

Josh Ravin (2-0) worked two innings for the win. Kenley Jansen pitched the 12th for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Thayer (2-2), the Padres' sixth pitcher, took the loss.

Pederson saved the game in the ninth with a running, over-the-shoulder catch while crashing into the wall on Justin Upton's two-out drive to center field with two on.

James Shields failed to improve his record to 8-0 but pitched well. He worked seven innings, allowing one run on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts and left with a 2-0 lead.

Andre Either's homer in the seventh sliced the Dodgers' deficit to 2-1.

Upton's two-run, two-out single in the fifth gave the Padres a 2-0 lead.

Mike Bolsinger was charged with two runs, six hits and three walks in 4 2-3 innings. He struck out seven.

Bolsinger retired nine straight before Shields slapped a base hit past Gonzalez and took third on Will Venable's single. Venable stole second and Yangervis Solarte walked to load the bases. Upton followed with a solid hit to center field on an elevated off-speed pitch, scoring Shields and Venable and chasing Bolsinger.

In the third, Callaspo opened with a double but Bolsinger was unable to advance him, popping up to Shields on a bunt. Pederson followed with a single to right, but right fielder Matt Kemp threw out Callaspo at the plate with a nice sweep tag by Derek Norris.

TRAINERS ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Don Mattingly said RHP Joel Peralta (shoulder) will continue his rehabilitation assignments on Monday after throwing 2-3 of an inning on Saturday for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. ... OF/1B Scott Van Slyke (back) will play left field today then first base on Monday for Rancho Cucamonga. He could return to the club next week.

Padres: RHP Josh Johnson (elbow) will throw 15-20 pitches in an one-inning simulated game on Monday at Petco Park

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Carlos Frias (4-3, 3.86 ERA) seeks his fourth straight quality start in an interleague game against the Rangers, his first career outing facing Texas.

Padres: RHP Tyson Ross (3-6, 3.81), who has lost four of his last five decisions, takes on Oakland at Petco Park. Ross, a former A's, has worked seven innings in just two of his 13 starts this season.

