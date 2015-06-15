Man who shot at police pleads not guilty - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man who shot at police pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:
VISTA (CNS) - A man accused of firing several shots into a Carlsbad police car during a high speed chase last week, disabling the cruiser but causing no injuries, pleaded not guilty Monday to a slew of charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

Cameron Avery Valentine, 27, was ordered held on $1 million bail.

The events that led to Valentine's arrest began about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, when an auto burglary was reported in the 2300 block of La Costa Avenue in Carlsbad. A witness told investigators the possible perpetrator drove off in a light-colored truck, according to Carlsbad police.

Later, an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the getaway vehicle and tried to pull it over on Palomar Airport Road, but the driver sped off, Carlsbad police Lt. Mickey Williams said.

As the officer gave chase, the suspect fired seven or eight rounds toward the pursuing squad car, striking the front of it twice, said Deputy District Attorney Michael Runyon. The officer was not hit.

The chase continued into San Marcos at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. After several miles, the police car broke down due to the gunfire damage, and the suspect got away, but was taken into custody in Clairemont the next day, according to Runyon.

A subsequent search of an apartment in Escondido turned up the tailgate of the suspect's truck sprayed with bullet holes, shell casings and a backpack with stolen items inside, Runyon said.

In addition to attempted murder, Valentine is charged with assault with a firearm on a peace officer, shooting at an occupied vehicle, burglary and felony evading.

He's due back in court on June 24 for a readiness conference and June 29 for a preliminary hearing.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.