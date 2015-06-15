Blaze and Thalia eager to find a forever family

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local eight-year-old girl may one day take over Marcella's job. Thalia was a natural at reporting. See for yourself in this Adopt 8, featuring Thalia and her 12-year-old brother Blaze.

As if she'd been reporting for years, Thalia took hold of the mic and did my job for me. Thalia interviewed her big brother Blaze, with absolutely no prompting from me at all.

Thalia is naturally outgoing and bubbly.

“She's just charismatic and everybody just falls for her when they meet her,” said protective services worker Heather Hallett.

This impromptu performance melted my heart:

“Hi my name is Thalia, and someone please adopt me. Because I am nice, a nice little girl and I like to dance and sing.”

But Blaze, was not to be outdone:

“I'll do the weather report. The earth is hurtling toward the sun at 250 miles per hours, in 10 years, the earth will likely crash into the sun, causing no humans to extinction and there will be a beautiful rainbow.”

The two siblings are hoping for a pot of gold at the end of their rainbow and they make quite a team.

“They're very bonded and they're very close and they look out for each other,” continued Hallett.

Blaze almost always has a book with him, reading anything Star Wars-related, comics, and fun fiction about families he can only dream about having one day.

“Thanks to growing up with a mom who loves to cook, I've known how to whip up cupcake batter since I was old enough to reach the counter,” said Blaze.

“Blaze has some special needs, he's definitely going to need that patience to help him go through the steps in the day, but he's funny and smart, and he can learn well,” explained Hallett.

What Thalia and Blaze deserve is a forever family to steer them on a path to success.

“They're just sweet fun kids, so they just need a loving, patient and active, a fun home, where they get to go do stuff,” Hallett said.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the park and also photographers Margery Squier and Ron Manahan for taking the Heart Gallery photos you saw in our story.