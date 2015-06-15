Sheriff addresses public about tasing incident involving teen in - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sheriff addresses public about tasing incident involving teen in Fallbrook

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Deputy Jeremy Banks shows a bite mark he received during the arrest. Deputy Jeremy Banks shows a bite mark he received during the arrest.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore addressed the public Monday about Saturday's tasing incident involving a San Diego sheriff's deputy and a 13-year-old boy who had run away from home. 

At the news conference, Sheriff Bill Gore identified the deputy as Jeremy Banks, stating that the deputy will not be assigned to desk duty following the incident. 

The confrontation, which occurred Saturday afternoon behind a grocery store in Fallbrook, was videotaped by a witness with their cellphone and posted online.

In the video, a teen is seen struggling on the ground with a San Diego sheriff's deputy, when the deputy pulls out his Taser and tases the teen in the back. Witnesses can be heard screaming in the background. One witness can be heard shouting, “he tased him while he was choking him.”

Sheriff Gore said that incident began after a woman reported that her son, who has been reported as a runaway on at least five previous occasions, had been missing for a day and a half. Deputies went to her home where she provided the deputies with pictures of her son as well as locations where her son was known to hang out. One deputy found the boy behind a store with a group of juveniles skateboarding.

According to Sheriff Gore, the deputy identified the boy and asked the boy to come home with him. The teen refused, gave the deputy attitude, physically struggled with the deputy and allegedly bit the deputy's hand, resulting in the deputy tasing the boy in an attempt to restrain him.

After the struggle, the deputy can been seen in the video standing the boy up and placing him in his patrol car. 

Initially, witnesses had said that deputies took their phones after the incident and deleted their video recordings. During Monday's news conference, Sheriff Bill Gore said that deputies asked witnesses if they had recordings of the incident so they could use it as evidence. 

“The deputy took a recorder and recorded the image off the person's cell phone to take and put in to evidence. There was no attempt made to erase the video or confiscate the video. We made a copy of it for our records,” Sheriff Gore said.

Sheriff Gore said that the teen has been charged with resisting arrest and was booked into juvenile hall. Additional charges will be determined by the DA's office.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has launched an investigation into the use of force during the teen's arrest.

