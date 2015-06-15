Janet Jackson will bring 'Unbreakable World Tour' to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Janet Jackson will bring 'Unbreakable World Tour' to San Diego

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first leg of Janet Jackson's international tour includes an Oct. 17 concert date at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University, it was announced Monday.

Jackson is touring for the first time in four years in support of her upcoming album, due out this fall. The first leg of the six-time Grammy winner's "Unbreakable World Tour" includes 36 dates in cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, starting Aug. 31 in Vancouver.

In addition to the San Diego concert, Jackson's Southern California stops will be at the Forum in Inglewood on Oct. 16 and Oct. 21-22 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Tickets for the first North American live performances will go on sale starting June 22 at JanetJackson.com, though American Express Card members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning today and continuing through Friday night.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.