Janet Jackson will bring 'Unbreakable World Tour' to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first leg of Janet Jackson's international tour includes an Oct. 17 concert date at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University, it was announced Monday.

Jackson is touring for the first time in four years in support of her upcoming album, due out this fall. The first leg of the six-time Grammy winner's "Unbreakable World Tour" includes 36 dates in cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, starting Aug. 31 in Vancouver.

In addition to the San Diego concert, Jackson's Southern California stops will be at the Forum in Inglewood on Oct. 16 and Oct. 21-22 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Tickets for the first North American live performances will go on sale starting June 22 at JanetJackson.com, though American Express Card members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning today and continuing through Friday night.