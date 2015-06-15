Executive for Rady Children's Hospital killed in bicycle acciden - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Executive for Rady Children's Hospital killed in bicycle accident

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A bicyclist killed over the weekend in a collision on a Black Mountain Ranch roadway was a top-level executive for Rady Children's Hospital, officials reported Monday.

Roger Roux, 64, was riding in a bike lane in the 14200 block of Camino del Sur, near State Route 56, when a car struck him shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Medics took him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead.

Roux was a senior vice president and chief financial officer of the Serra Mesa-area medical center for children, responsible for all facets of the institution's financial operations, including accounting, budgeting and patient financial services, Rady spokesman Ben Metcalf said.

During his 12-year tenure with the hospital, Roux, a Boston native, "helped bring Rady Children's to its strongest financial performance in its 60-year history," according to Metcalf.

"His contributions to Rady Children's and the San Diego community are simply too many to enumerate," the spokesman said. "Roger was a dedicated, trusted and collegial member of the Rady Children's family and will be missed dearly."

Roux is survived by his wife, Diane, son, Matthew, and grandchildren, Emerson and Xavier.

The driver was not arrested, though the investigation into the accident is ongoing. 

