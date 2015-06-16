Comedian hits hard times - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Comedian hits hard times

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local comedians will gather at the Comedy Store in La Jolla on Tuesday night to raise money for a fellow performer who has fallen on hard times.

Charlie Ayers is a Helix High Graduate who went from the stage to living on the streets.

The saying goes, if they don't laugh, they'll cry, and that is exactly why friends of Charlie Ayers will gather at the Comedy Store Tuesday night.

Ayers is a local comedian who lives to make people laugh, but these days, the comedian can't find much to smile about these days.

Last Fall, Ayers' father passed away, and since then, his life has tumbled down hill.

In January, Ayers lost nearly everything in a Santee apartment fire. The fire left Ayers homeless.

Then, while sleeping on a park bench, a thief stole his suitcase, leaving him absolutely nothing to his name.

Currently, Ayers is staying with friends at a campground and living in tent.

Brandee Hoy, a friend of Ayers, is helping organize The Comedy Store Benefit. Ayers' comedian pals will also share the stage and laugh with Charlie.

Comedian Mark Fernandez will perform at the benefit, along with Bobby Lee from Mad TV and Russ T. Nails.

Walking with a cane due to health problems Charlie can still poke fun at himself. After all, laughter and friendship are the best medicine.

The goal is to buy Ayers a car, get him laughing again, and maybe back up on the stage.

Tickets for Tuesday night's show cost $10.

Click here for ticket information.

