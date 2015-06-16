Brewing the American Dream Posted: Tuesday, June 16, 2015 2:24 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, June 17, 2015 8:13 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The ideas were brewing in Clairemont Monday night as local food and beverage vendors pitched their business ideas to a panel of industry experts. It was all part of an event called Brewing The American Dream.



Local small business owners selling everything from craft beer to coffee beans had two minutes to make their pitch.



The annual competition, hosted by Sam Adams, gives eager entrepreneurs a shot at a $10,000 business grant and extensive support, advice and guidance from the Boston beer company.



Following the pitch, the panel of judges proceeded to grill the contestants and give their feedback.



In the end it was pepper jelly that fired up the judges the most, naming local entrepreneur Dana Stenzel the winner. Her company, Stenzelberry, produces a line of sweet fire pepper jellies.



"I'm at the point now where I'm ready to take the leap from this as a small business at home, to I want to share my product with the world," said Dana Stenzel.



Dana Stenzel, who is also a full-time teacher with Julian Charter School, will now go on to New York in December to maker her pitch.



She will compete with all other regional finalists for a $10,000 business grant.



The non-profit group 'Accion' partnered with Sam Adams to provide microloans as part of the program.