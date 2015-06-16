Smash and grab burglary caught on surveillance video - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Smash and grab burglary caught on surveillance video

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Police are investigating two failed burglaries that happened in two separate locations in San Diego County Tuesday morning, with the suspects on the run.

Two suspects made a failed attempt to chain an ATM to a vehicle and haul it from a Santee drugstore. The suspects broke through the glass doors at the Walgreens store on Mission Gorge Road near Carlton Hills Boulevard around 4:40 a.m., chained the ATM to a truck and attempted to pry it from its base, according to sheriff's Lt. Jim Walker. They ultimately fled empty-handed and left the badly damage cash machine behind, he said.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available, but Walker said a red, four-door extended cab pickup truck with a white shell was used in the attempt.

Several hours earlier at around 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Kearny Mesa Road, two suspects wearing dark hoodies were caught on surveillance video smashing the front windows of a Ross store with a blunt object. The suspects can then be seen smashing a Go Pro display case and a sunglasses display case. Within several minutes, the burglars set of the security alarm. The suspects fled the scene and took off in a white colored sedan. Police say there was no cash in the registers at the time of the robbery.

"Now it's basically a process of gathering fingerprints and taking photos and gathering any other evidence that the suspects may have left behind," says Sgt. Joe Ruvido, SDPD.

The San Diego Police Department says there have been similar burglaries in the past two weeks at sunglasses and optical stores. Investigators haven't determined whether Tuesday's incident is related. Additionally, authorities say there have also been two attempted ATM thefts in Rancho Bernardo and Poway.


