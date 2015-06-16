Boy dies after pool accident at Yacht Club - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Boy dies after pool accident at Yacht Club

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Donations are being accepted online Tuesday to help a family with medical costs and funeral expenses for a 4-year-old San Diego boy who died after being pulled unconscious from a pool at the San Diego Yacht Club.

William Abbott was found unresponsive in a pool during a school party at the club at 1011 Anchorage Lane shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was initially taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, but was later transferred to Rady Children's Hospital, where he died shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities listed his cause of death as a brain injury due to drowning and deemed it an accident.

A GoFundMe page was started Wednesday to raise money for William's family. As of this morning, more than half of its $100,000 goal had been donated.

"We thank everyone for the outpouring of love," the family said in a statement on the fundraising site. "It really helps our sorrow to know that we are supported by our family, our friends and our community near and far."

Plans for a memorial service have yet to be announced.

