Inmate escapes from conservation camp near Julian

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for a minimum security inmate who walked away from a conservation camp near Julian.

41-year-old Jesse Lozano was discovered missing around 2:30 p.m. Monday. He was last seen wearing an orange inmate uniform.

Lozano is 6 foot 1 and 275 pounds with a mustache and goatee. He was serving an 8 year sentence for selling drugs.