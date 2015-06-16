Take a bite of Little Italy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Take a bite of Little Italy

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Take your taste buds on a tour in San Diego's Little Italy.

On Wednesday, you can get your hands on a Taste Passport mapping a route to Little Italy's restaurants.

Little Italy's one-of-a-kind eateries will open their doors for food lovers to enjoy a sample of each restaurant's most popular dishes on Wednesday, June 17 from 5 - 9 p.m.

There are 39 restaurants participating in this year's Taste of Little Italy-it's the most ever!

The annual Taste of Little Italy provides each ticketholder with a Taste Passport mapping out a list of participating restaurants and their specific menu offerings.

Participants walk an easy route to each restaurant and receive each eatery's tasting in exchange for a stamp on their passport

Tickets are sold out for the combined route. North route and south route tickets will be available the day of the event by calling the Little Italy Association's office at 9:00am for $33 each route.

For more information please visit: http://www.littleitalysd.com/events/taste-of-little-italy/

