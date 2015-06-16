Trump jumps in 2016 race, bold as ever - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trump jumps in 2016 race, bold as ever

Posted: Updated:
Developer Donald Trump gestures as he announces that he seek the Republican nomination for president, Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Developer Donald Trump gestures as he announces that he seek the Republican nomination for president, Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Developer Donald Trump gestures as he announces that he seek the Republican nomination for president, Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Developer Donald Trump gestures as he announces that he seek the Republican nomination for president, Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Developer Donald Trump gestures as he announces that he seek the Republican nomination for president, Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Developer Donald Trump gestures as he announces that he seek the Republican nomination for president, Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Donald is running for president.

Real-estate mogul and reality-television star Donald Trump said Tuesday he will seek the Republican nomination for president. He's the 12th high-profile Republican to enter the 2016 race, with more to come in the weeks ahead.

"All of my life, I have heard, a truly successful person, a really successful person, and even a modestly successful person, cannot run for public office, just can't happen," Trump said. "Yet that's the kind of mindset you need to make this country great again.

"So, ladies and gentlemen, I am officially running for president of the United States, and we are going to make our country great again."

Trump made the announcement at the midtown Manhattan tower that bears his name, giving a rambling speech that wandered from foreign policy to President Barack Obama's health care overhaul to Trump's achievements in business. In his well-known bombastic style, he mixed boasts about his wealth with promises to defeat effortlessly the Islamic State group and negotiate trade deals with China.

"Sadly, the American dream is dead," Trump said. "But if I get elected president, I will bring it back bigger and better and stronger than ever before, and we will make America great again."

It was a speech that drew immediate scorn online from a series of Republicans, who fear Trump will turn an otherwise serious Republican primary contest into a circus.

"I just apologized to my toddler for bringing him up in a country where Donald Trump runs for Prez, gets better than 2% in the polls," veteran Republican strategist Liz Mair tweeted.

Republican operative Brendan Buck, who previously worked on Mitt Romney's presidential campaign and now works for Rep. Paul Ryan, tweeted: "Who do I blame for Trump running for president. Whose fault is this?"

The Democratic National Committee was just as sarcastic on Twitter: "He adds some much needed seriousness that previously been lacking from the GOP field, and we look forward (to) hearing more about his ideas for the nation."

Trump has teased presidential runs before, but has always backed out. But in preparation for the 2016 campaign, Trump decided not to renew his contract with NBC for his reality show, "The Apprentice." He cannot appear on the network and run for president at the same time.

After forming a presidential exploratory committee in March, Trump has also hired political operatives on the ground in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. He has also been a frequent visitor to the early voting states in recent months, and is currently doing just well enough in early public opinion polls to earn a place on stage at the first event in August.

"Selfishly, the networks would put me on because I get great ratings," Trump recently told The Associated Press.

Trump is required to release a personal financial disclosure that would reveal intimate details about his personal finances. The disclosure will include his net worth, sources of income, liabilities and assets, as well as the same information for his wife and dependent children. Trump said Tuesday he is ready to do that, pegging his net worth at roughly $9 billion.

___

Follow Steve Peoples on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/sppeoples

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.