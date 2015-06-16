Padres name Pat Murphy interim manager for remainder of 2015 sea - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres name Pat Murphy interim manager for remainder of 2015 season

Pat Murphy, the San Diego Padres newly-named interim manager, left, talks alongside Padres general manager A.J. Preller during a news conference in the dugout before the Padres play the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Tuesday, June 16, 2015. Pat Murphy, the San Diego Padres newly-named interim manager, left, talks alongside Padres general manager A.J. Preller during a news conference in the dugout before the Padres play the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Tuesday, June 16, 2015.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres named minor-league coach Pat Murphy as an interim replacement for fired manager Bud Black. Murphy will lead the club for the remainder of the current season, team officials said Tuesday.

"Pat Murphy's 30 years of experience coaching and managing, and his success at every level, stood out to me as I came to this decision," Padres General Manager A.J. Preller said. "His leadership ability, his respect in the clubhouse and his familiarity with our system will make this transition a smooth one for our players and coaching staff."

Murphy is in his sixth season in the Padres organization and has spent parts of the last three as manager of their Triple-A affiliate. He began his association with the team as its special assistant to baseball operations in 2010.

Prior to joining the Padres, Murphy had spent his entire coaching career in the collegiate ranks, most recently at Arizona State University from 1995 to 2009.

The decision followed Monday's announcement that the team had let Black go, a move that the club's top brass had been considering for weeks.

Black, who was hired by the Padres in November 2006, was in the final year of his latest contract extension. Though the team never made the playoffs under his stewardship, he was named National League Manager of the Year in 2010.

Black's Padres fell considerably short of pre-season expectations, putting together a 32-33 record as of Sunday's loss to the Dodgers, despite a team-record $109 million opening-day payroll swelled by the acquisitions of such top-tier players as Matt Kemp, Justin Upton, Derek Norris and James Shields.

On Monday night, the team lost to the Oakland Athletics 9-1 in an interleague game with bench coach Dave Roberts filling in as temporary manager.

