SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego is nature's paradise, protected by caring stewards of our environment.

Now SDG&E and the San Diego River Park Foundation invite you to select Earth 8's Eco Ambassador.

There are eight eco finalists who are non-profit leaders in environmental education working to create a sustainable and greener San Diego.

CLICK HERE to learn about their programs and vote for your favorite.

The organization that receives the most votes will receive a $25,000 grant from SDG&E.