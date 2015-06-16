Duck family keeps low profile after scandal

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The frantic phone calls came into the newsroom on Friday after a witness saw a mother duck separated from her ducklings in Mission Bay.

The mother duckling was reunited with her babies over the weekend and they were seen waddling around together on Sunday.

Bill Atinger managed to get cell-phone video of the ducknapping. He was there and followed the woman to Project Wildlife where she left the ducklings overnight. He contacted them and told them how the ducklings got there.

Watch the video above as CBS News 8's Shawn Styles went looking for the ducks on Tuesday to check up on the mother duck and her ducklings.