Distracted driving video essay contest winner announced

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Tuesday, Canyon Crest Academy student Harrison Schwarz was named the winner of a video essay contest on the dangers of distracted driving.

Schwarz received a brand new 2015 Mustang after producing a PSA on distracted driving.

"Today they are honoring me with a brand new 2015 Mustang and my school gets $5,000," said Schwarz.

The contest was sponsored by Sunroad Auto and Cox Media to promote safe driving in the community.