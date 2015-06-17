San Diego airport holds topping ceremony for rental car center - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego airport holds topping ceremony for rental car center

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego International Airport officials Monday celebrated completion of the 2 million-square-foot building that will house the Rental Car Center.

The center -- which is scheduled to open in January 2016 -- will be used by most of the rental car companies serving the airport.

Currently most rental car companies are located in a number of buildings off North Harbor Drive, according to the airport authority. Consolidating all the rental car services in one place is expected to greatly reduce rental car traffic on Harbor Drive as well as the number of shuttle buses competing with passengers getting to and from the airport.

"This particular project will greatly improve the customer experience for the traveling public who rent cars at San Diego International Airport," Robert Gleason, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board Chair, said.

The number of rental car shuttles is expected to be reduced from 81 to 16 with the opening of the center, according to the airport authority. The shuttle buses will use a newly built interior airport roadway to reduce traffic around the airport. The airport also revealed the new shuttle buses will exclusively use alternative fuels.

Ten rental car companies representing 16 brands will operate out of the building, which has room for more than 5,000 cars. The project is estimated to cost $316 million.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.