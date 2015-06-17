San Diego airport holds topping ceremony for rental car center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego International Airport officials Monday celebrated completion of the 2 million-square-foot building that will house the Rental Car Center.

The center -- which is scheduled to open in January 2016 -- will be used by most of the rental car companies serving the airport.

Currently most rental car companies are located in a number of buildings off North Harbor Drive, according to the airport authority. Consolidating all the rental car services in one place is expected to greatly reduce rental car traffic on Harbor Drive as well as the number of shuttle buses competing with passengers getting to and from the airport.

"This particular project will greatly improve the customer experience for the traveling public who rent cars at San Diego International Airport," Robert Gleason, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board Chair, said.

The number of rental car shuttles is expected to be reduced from 81 to 16 with the opening of the center, according to the airport authority. The shuttle buses will use a newly built interior airport roadway to reduce traffic around the airport. The airport also revealed the new shuttle buses will exclusively use alternative fuels.

Ten rental car companies representing 16 brands will operate out of the building, which has room for more than 5,000 cars. The project is estimated to cost $316 million.