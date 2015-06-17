A league of her own - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

A league of her own

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 13-year-old Mira Mesa girl who is playing little league baseball with the boys is proving she's in a league of her own.

Mira Mesa's All-Star has a secret weapon, and her name is Cara MacNaughton. Cara started playing T-ball with the boys when she was five-years-old and never looked back.

From Rancho Penasquitos to Coronado, Cara is the only girl playing intermediate boy baseball.

Cara's mother Mary Beth said when the guys goof-off, her daughter gives the look.

"When she is mad, she is serious," she said.

Team mate Josh Bantigue knows the Cara stare.

Cara recently donated her hair to Locks of Love, but that's not what makes her story a home run.

Saturday, June 13, the Mira Mesa All-Stars blew a huge lead, and had to go to the bullpen for their ace. Cara threw several scoreless innings, struck out two boys with the game on the line. Then, with two outs, she came to the plate as a batter.

Cara's connection was game ending walk-off winner.

Cara will be a freshman at Mira Mesa High School next year where she plans to leave her baseball days behind and play softball.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.