SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 13-year-old Mira Mesa girl who is playing little league baseball with the boys is proving she's in a league of her own.

Mira Mesa's All-Star has a secret weapon, and her name is Cara MacNaughton. Cara started playing T-ball with the boys when she was five-years-old and never looked back.

From Rancho Penasquitos to Coronado, Cara is the only girl playing intermediate boy baseball.

Cara's mother Mary Beth said when the guys goof-off, her daughter gives the look.

"When she is mad, she is serious," she said.

Team mate Josh Bantigue knows the Cara stare.

Cara recently donated her hair to Locks of Love, but that's not what makes her story a home run.



Saturday, June 13, the Mira Mesa All-Stars blew a huge lead, and had to go to the bullpen for their ace. Cara threw several scoreless innings, struck out two boys with the game on the line. Then, with two outs, she came to the plate as a batter.

Cara's connection was game ending walk-off winner.

Cara will be a freshman at Mira Mesa High School next year where she plans to leave her baseball days behind and play softball.