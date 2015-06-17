Hiker dies near Julian

CEDAR CREEK (CNS) - A 24-year-old man hiking with a group in the Cleveland National Forest near Julian died Monday from possible heat-related physical distress.

Paramedics and deputies arrived on rescue helicopters, located the group of hikers on the trail, and began first aid on the victim about 6 p.m., Sgt. Carlos Medina of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The victim was flown to Ramona for further medical treatment but died before getting to the hospital.

An investigation will be conducted by the sheriff's department, U.S. Forest Service and San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.