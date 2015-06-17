California community close to running out of water

TRACY, Calif. (CBS 8) - A community in northern California is just days away from running out of water, after the state cut off its main source.

Mountain House, located in San Joaquin County near the Bay Area, has been ordered by the state to stop pumping from streams and rivers.The move has left the people of mountain house, population 15,000 and growing, scrambling to find a solution."Well, we have storage tanks, but those are basically just to ensure the correct pressurization of the distribution system. No more than 2 days are in those storage tanks," said Ed Pattison, Mountain House G.M.Several water districts plan to sue the state, claiming the water board has no legal authority to cut them off.