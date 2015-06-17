California community close to running out of water - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

California community close to running out of water

Posted: Updated:

TRACY, Calif. (CBS 8) - A community in northern California is just days away from running out of water, after the state cut off its main source.

Mountain House, located in San Joaquin County near the Bay Area, has been ordered by the state to stop pumping from streams and rivers.

[Drought Alert: Latest information on California's Drought]

The move has left the people of mountain house, population 15,000 and growing, scrambling to find a solution.

"Well, we have storage tanks, but those are basically just to ensure the correct pressurization of the distribution system. No more than 2 days are in those storage tanks," said Ed Pattison, Mountain House G.M.

Several water districts plan to sue the state, claiming the water board has no legal authority to cut them off.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.