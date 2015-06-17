Defensive Captain Eric Weddle returns for minicamp Posted: Wednesday, June 17, 2015 4:30 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, June 17, 2015 8:32 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Chargers coach Mike McCoy is focusing on the future and not All-Pro safety Eric Weddle.



But as the Chargers concluded their minicamp on Wednesday - McCoy gave them Thursday off - Weddle's pointed remarks from Tuesday were still resonating.



"We are moving on to the 2015 season," McCoy said. "Like Eric said and I mentioned and everyone has mentioned here. We are looking forward as a football team to having a great year."



Weddle wasn't shy Tuesday about calling out the Chargers, saying they misrepresented their position regarding his contract extension. The team said it exchanged figures on a possible deal, which Weddle vehemently denied.



"Contrary to what has recently been said by upper management, there has never been any financial numbers discussed and the Chargers never put an offer on the table for us to consider," said Weddle, who is in the last year of his contract. "It is obvious to me I am not part of this organization's long-term plans. The NFL is a business, and I can accept that. I just wish the organization had been up front with me from day one."



He said that if he and the team didn't agree to a multiyear extension before training camp, "I have instructed my agent to not speak to the Chargers."



Weddle, who boycotted offseason workouts, was running with the first team on Day 2 of the minicamp.



"I always play to be the best and it's like this situation I'm in will make not me work harder," said Weddle, a four-time defensive captain who's also a regular on special teams. "It's unfortunate, but you have to move on, have to be professional. That's what I plan on doing, giving my all for my teammates."



Those teammates were pleased to have him back.



"He looks great," cornerback Brandon Flowers said. "Weddle is Weddle. Weddle is not going to lose a step."



Even if he's feeling left out.



"I'm past emotions," he said. "Early on, I was (emotional). But it can happen to anyone. Right now this is my last year and I'm going to make the most of it."



