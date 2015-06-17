UPDATE Wildcat Fire: 171 acres burned, 100 percent contained - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

UPDATE Wildcat Fire: 171 acres burned, 100 percent contained

Posted: Updated:

Last updated: Friday, June 19, 2015 at 6:08 PM

Acres burned: 171
Containment: 100% contained
Location: Barona Reservation off Wildcat Canyon Road and Akuunyaa Way, East of the Barona Casino
Start date: June 17, 2015 - 5:03 pm
Cause: Unknown
Evacuations and Road closures: There are no mandatory evacuations in effect and Cal Fire San Diego reports that all road closures have been lifted. VIEW MAP »
Twitter Hashtags: #WildcatFire, #Wildcat

BARONA (CBS 8) - As of Friday evening, the Wildcat Fire that burned just east of Barona Casino is 100 percent contained according to Cal Fire. The fire scorched 171 acres.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons off Wildcat Canyon Road and Akuunyaa Way in the Lakeside area shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. Fire crews were concerned Thursday about low moisture and high temperatures in the upper 90's.

Cal Fire has yet to determine what caused the fire.

On Wednesday, Cal Fire attacked the Wildcat Fire from the ground and from above with four air tankers and five helicopters. Seven homes were evacuated in the back-country area in the southeastern part of the Barona Indian Reservation. Residents were evacuated to the casino.

No injuries were reported and fire crews prevented flames from damaging homes.

Assisting on this fire are crews from San Diego, Los Angeles and Orange County.


CBS 8 Tweets

