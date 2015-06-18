Three batches of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus discovered in San Diego

The find brings the total number of infected batches discovered this year to six, and the amount of dead birds testing positive for the disease has also been increasing, according to the DEH.
"Mosquitoes are the main way people get exposed to West Nile virus," said DEH Director Elizabeth Pozzebon. "So remember to get rid of standing water around your homes so mosquitoes can't breed, wear insect repellent and report dead birds."
The three batches found in Jamacha, along the city limits with Lemon Grove, bring the mid-year total to a figure that equals that of all last year. The 2014 tally of 33 dead birds with WNV wasn't reached until November last year.
San Diego County residents were generally unaffected by West Nile virus until 2014, when 11 people were diagnosed with the disease and two died. More than 800 fell ill with WNV throughout the state last year, and 31 died.
West Nile virus is spread to birds and humans by mosquitoes, and the county has an eradication program in place. Residents are also encouraged to help out by dumping water out of outdoor pots and saucers, wheelbarrows, old tires and rain gutters.
Four out of five people bitten by a mosquito carrying WNV won't have symptoms. Of those who do get sick, most will have a mild headache, fever, nausea, skin rash or swollen glands.
The symptoms turn life-threatening in one out of 150 cases, mainly for people over 50 years old or those with weakened immune systems.
Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.
East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.
Two men who took part in a series of home-invasion robberies in northern San Diego, including one in which a woman was tied up and sexually assaulted, were convicted today of multiple counts of burglary, robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.