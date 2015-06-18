Body found near California island is missing Navy worker

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A body found this week near a Southern California island is that of a Navy employee who vanished last October.

Authorities said Wednesday that the man is Lee Racicot.

A recreational diver spotted the body 100 feet underwater on Sunday near San Clemente Island, about 75 miles northwest of San Diego.

The cause of death hasn't been determined.

The 59-year-old Racicot was a civilian employee on the island, which has a Navy bombing range and is used for Marine and SEAL training.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says Racicot failed to show up for work a day after he apparently went out diving or snorkeling alone for fish.

A Navy and Coast Guard search was unsuccessful.

