Lemon Grove man accused of pointing laser at police helicopter

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A 39-year-old Lemon Grove man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shining a high-powered laser pointer at a San Diego Police Department helicopter flying near his home.

Officers inside the police helicopter radioed the county sheriff's department, which handles law enforcement in Lemon Grove, and said a laser pointer was being aimed at their aircraft shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's Lt. Robert Smith said.

The officer who was not piloting the aircraft was able to trace the laser beam to a residence near the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and Church Street, Smith said.

Deputies dispatched to the residence found Daniel Burks, who allegedly admitted to targeting the helicopter, and a high-powered laser pointer that may have been used in the attack, according to the lieutenant.

Burks was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of discharging a laser at an occupied aircraft, according to Smith and jail records.