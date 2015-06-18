San Diego International Boat Show kicks off

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The annual San Diego International Boat Show is scheduled to begin a four-day run Thursday at Harbor Island, with more than 140 vessels on display in the water, including a 125-foot yacht.

The show, which opens at noon Thursday and Friday, also include displays of the latest nautical gear and accessories, a simulator to demonstrate how vessels react to wind and waves, and training sessions by professional skippers.

Special Father's Day events are also planned for Sunday. The show will begin at 10 a.m. on both weekend days.

Tickets are $12 for those 16 and up, but $10 if purchased online.

Children, active-duty military, police and fire personnel, and emergency medical technicians can get in for free.