Escondido police arrest man with links to daycare center on child porn charges

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8/ CNS) - A 64-year-old San Diego man jailed on suspicion of possessing child pornography and other sex crimes against children allegedly victimized patrons of his wife's day care center, police said Thursday.According to Escondido police, it all started over the weekend when Sediqi was arrested for allegedly trying to take up-skirt photos of woman with his cell-phone at the Valley Thrift store in Escondido.When police searched Sediqi's phone, they discovered at least 23 child pornography pictures.There are 13 registered children at Sediqi's wife's day care center. Police believe seven to eight of those children are victims, according to Craig Carter, Escondido Police Chief.According to police, the day care center has been opened since 2013, and have asked other parents to come forward even if they dropped off their kids for a minute.Abdullah Sediqi was arrested Wednesday in Escondido and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, a sex crime with a child 10 years or younger, annoying or molesting a child and 23 counts of possessing child pornography, according to Escondido police and jail records.

Sediqi is being held without bail.



Police said several of Sadiqi's alleged victims were children staying at a day care center owned and operated by his wife.

Sediqi's son was also arrested after police searched the home and found drugs in his room.

