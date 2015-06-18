Federal agents seized 300 pot plants at auto shop

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - Federal narcotics agents served a search warrant Thursday at a South Bay auto shop, seizing about 300 marijuana plants and making one arrest.

Taken into custody during the late-morning raid by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in the 2100 block of Wilson Avenue in National City was 35-year-old Jacob Powell of Spring Valley, DEA spokeswoman Amy Roderick said.

The nature of Powell's alleged involvement in the illicit cannabis operation was not immediately clear.

Officers remained at the site gathering evidence into the afternoon, according to Roderick.