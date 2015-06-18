E-cigarettes no longer allowed on San Diego's public transportat - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

E-cigarettes no longer allowed on San Diego's public transportation

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The use of vapor inhalers, also known as electronic cigarettes, will no longer be allowed aboard Metropolitan Transit System buses and trolleys, or at transit centers and bus stops, following a unanimous vote Thursday by the Board of Directors of the San Diego-based agency.

The new policy is in keeping with current prohibitions against smoking tobacco products on MTS vehicles or facilities.

"The popularity of electronic cigarettes has grown significantly in recent years," MTS Chief Executive Paul Jablonski said. "We now have uniform policy between the way we treat traditional cigarettes and electronic cigarettes."

The ban will go into effect July 18. The agency said fines will be $50 for the first offense, $75 for the second offense and $100 for subsequent offenses.

The amended ordinance prohibits passengers that "smoke or carry a lighted or smoldering pipe, cigar, cigarette, or tobacco or use any electronic smoking product or device that causes smoke, mist or vapor in any form."

The North County Transit District has a similar prohibition, as do many transit agencies across the state. The city and county of San Diego also have amended their codes to treat vapor inhalers like traditional cigarettes.

E-cigarettes have become popular as an alternative to smoking tobacco products, but concerns have been raised about health risks, particularly for nearby people impacted by secondhand fumes.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.