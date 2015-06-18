Prayer vigil held in solidarity with victims of SC church shooti - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Prayer vigil held in solidarity with victims of SC church shooting

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Church leaders across the nation reacted with shock and heartbreak to news of the shooting at a historic black church in South Carolina that left nine dead. 

The Bethel A-M-E Church in Grant Hill welcomed the entire community to Thursday's prayer vigil to show support and solidarity with those who are mourning the senseless loss of life in South Carolina. 

Reverend White is the pastor at Bethel A-M-E Church, and has attended the church at Emanuel A-M-E in Charleston. He met Rev. Clementa and personally new Minister Daniel Simmons, who both lost their lives. 

"Churches are safe places, and part of what this young man's actions are, is to take the peace of the church," said Rev. White. 

He met with San Diego Police in advance of the public prayer session. 

"Violence can happen tonight. If someone says, I heard they're having a big meeting, it might be a good chance to make my statement. It can happen here tonight," said Reverend White. 

While the shootings in Charleston may have been motivated by racism, Rev. White's message Thursday night focused on preventing violence in our society. 

San Diegans of all races, all religions gathered at the church to show support for the victims.

"I just ask, when will we become better people, and a better way of handling our disagreements other than to take someone's life," he said. 

"We, as Americans, we have to come to gripe with out violent ways, and that it's out of hand," said Rev. Leslie White, before the prayer vigil. 

"We stand together in prayer and in unity asking for guidance from God. We're gathered here tonight as a community to ask you Father to heal the hearts of those who have lost loved ones," said Pastor Shane Harris. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.