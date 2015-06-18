Fire breaks out at Vista paint store - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire breaks out at Vista paint store

Posted:
VISTA (CNS) - It took crews about 35 minutes to subdue a two-alarm fire that tore through a Vista paint store late Thursday afternoon.

The blaze in the 2000 block of Hacienda Drive erupted for unknown reasons about 5 p.m., a NorthComm dispatcher said. Witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the Frazee store.

There were no reports of injuries, the dispatcher said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

