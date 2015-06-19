Salute America's troops at Air Show San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Salute America's troops at Air Show San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS8)- They're calling it The Ultimate Victory.

Air Show San Diego is paying tribute to the heroes of World War Two and they're inviting San Diegans to check out some vintage aircraft and catch a great show overhead.

Formerly known as "Wings Over Gillespie", the event will feature a collection of static and flying aircraft and additional events to support the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

Air Show San Diego is a once-a-year family event with a FREE Kid's Zone including educational displays, a variety of food and beverages, classic cars and hot rods, craft beer, and plenty of current and vintage aircraft on static display and in the air that will add up to a great summer weekend for all, and a great Father's Day gift too.

DETAILS:

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, June 20 and 21, 2015

Location: Gillespie Field, 1960 Joe Crosson Drive, El Cajon, CA.

Intersection of SR-52 extension and SR-67.

Time: Gates open at 9 am to 4 pm each day.

Parking: $5 next to the venue

Shuttle Service: Free Shuttle from Gillespie Field Trolley Station (green line) to Main Gat

Ticket link: http://ag1caf.org/airshow-san-diego-tickets

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek at Gillespie Field in this video report.

