Arrests made in crime spree, search for 6th suspect

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Police are on the lookout Friday for a 20-year-old man who allegedly participated in a string of crimes around eastern Chula Vista in the past few months including robbing middle school students, stealing from homes and attempted murder.

Six suspects ranging in age from 17 to 20 were arrested this week, but Chula Vista police said Sam Armstead remained at large.

He and up to four of the other suspects were suspected of attacking a 15-year-old boy in the vicinity of Ortega Street and Anapanu Avenue shortly before midnight Sunday and taking his phone, wallet and cash. Police said the victim was blasted with pepper spray, punched and struck over the head with a

pole, which left him with a skull fracture.

Police later identified Armstead as a suspect in the attack, along with Delvon Edward Miller, 20; Mikey Robert Palomata, 18; and a 17-year-old boy whose name was not released.

Miller and Armstead were also identified as suspects in the beating and robbery of a 21-year-old man at a gas station on East Lake Parkway Monday

morning. The victim told investigators he recognized the pair as aspiring rappers for whom he had done video work.

One of the unidentified 17-year-old suspects was arrested Monday at his home.

Miller and Palomata were arrested after police and U.S. Marshals served four simultaneous search warrants, along with John Albert Rocha, 18, and Marco Morales, 19. The other juvenile was arrested Thursday.

Police said Morales and one of the juveniles were suspects in a residential burglary on Wild Oak Road last October with losses nearing $17,000.

Rocha and Palomata were suspected of assaulting, threatening and robbing a man who had agreed to purchase a Go Pro camera from them on May 23. They

allegedly took about $800 and his cell phone.

Rocha, Morales one of the juveniles were allegedly involved in the robbery of a 13-year-old boy May 26, according to the police statement. They took his cell phone and fled in Morales' car. The trio allegedly robbed a 12- and 13-year-old of a cell phone and an iPad shortly after using a replica gun.

One of the juveniles also was suspected of assaulting someone on Nobel Drive in April.

Police said there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information on other crimes or the whereabouts of Sam Armstead was asked to call police at (619) 691-5202, (619) 691-5151 or contact their tip line at (619) 422-8477.

Armstead was described as black, 20 years old, 5 feet 7 and about 170 pounds with a medium build. Hen may have short dreadlocks with light tips.