Teen takes dad's car and crashes

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 13-year-old boy who allegedly stole his parents car and crashed it into a senior center under construction in Chula Vista has been released from the hospital, authorities reported Friday.

The Chula Vista Police Department said it received a call shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday about a car that had crashed into the St. Paul's Plaza senior center, which is under construction. No one was there at the time, police said.

The boy ran from the scene and was found a short time later by police. He was transported to Rady Children's Hospital with minor injuries, police said.