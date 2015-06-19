Two detained in Mercado fire in Rancho San Diego

10100%June 19, 2015 - 3:30 pmUnknownAll roads have been re-openedNoneSAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A brush fire broke out in Rancho San Diego at Via Mercado and Campo Road just west of Cuyamaca College.Fire Crews tackled the fire on the ground and by air using helicopter water drops. Cal-Fire said an army of 75 to 100 firefighters from multiple agencies also worked aggressively to keep the fire from reaching the SDG&E substation.

"I walked up and you could hear the crackling of the sizzling in the canyon. You think the worse because you have kids," said Aziz Goryoka.

The Mercado Fire burned 10 acres and is 100-percent contained according to Cal Fire San Diego. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage.

"I looked out a window and I saw black smoke. I came back in the house and my wife was taking a nap and I woke her up" said Dick Riemann, an evacuee.

"He said we have to go. Our grandson came to the door and said, you have to go," said Dick's wife, Ann Riemann.

Residents who voluntarily evacuated were allowed back into their homes Friday night."During the course of this incident, a 29-year-old female and 54-year-old male were detained by sheriff's deputies as they were observed attempting to leave the area of a known transient encampment in the burn area," said sheriff's Sgt. Patrick McEvoy.No charges have been filed, but a bomb and arson team is investigating.