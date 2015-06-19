Brush fire breaks out on Camp Pendleton training area Posted: Friday, June 19, 2015 7:22 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, June 20, 2015 2:44 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A brush fire spread over an open training area at Camp Pendleton Friday afternoon, sending a column of thick smoke over northern San Diego County but causing no reported structural threats or injuries.



The blaze began spreading across the military installation near Oceanside in the late afternoon, according to base officials. Military firefighters worked into the early evening to extinguish the fire.



Sgt. Christopher Duncan, a spokesman for Camp Pendleton, said he had no information on the size or cause of the blaze, and was unsure of its general location on the base.





