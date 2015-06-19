Skydiver killed in Jamul

JAMUL (CNS) - A 27-year-old skydiver was killed today in a hard landing near Lower Otay Lake.

The parachuting fatality off the 13500 block of Otay Lakes Road in Jamul was reported about 1:30 p.m., San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Leonel Gurrola said.

Despite efforts to revive the man, medics pronounced him dead at the scene, Gurrola said.

After the man jumped from a plane, a witness on the ground watched his descent.

"While the male was approaching the ground, the witness saw the male maneuvering the parachute's toggles but he continued to travel at a high rate of speed before impacting the ground," Gurrola said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Officer will investigate the death.