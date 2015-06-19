Skydiver killed in Jamul - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Skydiver killed in Jamul

JAMUL (CNS) - A 27-year-old skydiver was killed today in a hard landing near Lower Otay Lake.

The parachuting fatality off the 13500 block of Otay Lakes Road in Jamul was reported about 1:30 p.m., San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Leonel Gurrola said.

Despite efforts to revive the man, medics pronounced him dead at the scene, Gurrola said.

After the man jumped from a plane, a witness on the ground watched his descent.

"While the male was approaching the ground, the witness saw the male maneuvering the parachute's toggles but he continued to travel at a high rate of speed before impacting the ground," Gurrola said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Officer will investigate the death.

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

