Food Bank Day at the fair with the Chargers

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - CBS News 8 teamed up with the Jacob and Cushman San Diego Food Bank for the "school's Out, Hunger's Not," summer food drive.

On Friday, members of the San Diego Chargers supported the cause at the San Diego County Fair.

For just a $5 donation, football fans bought a bag of food and met a Charger.

Growing up in Miami, 300-pound defensive end Corey Liuget knew what it felt like to be hungry.

"Some days we didn't have it, and we went without," he said.

The Chargers star teamed up with the San Diego Food Bank, SDG&E, Sycuan, Vons, and Albertsons to feed thousands of children living in poverty.

Nick Novak along with teammates Tenny Palepoi and David Johnson were all there to give hunger the boot.

Food drives like the "school's Out, Hunger's Not," help low income students who depend on school lunches to eat during the summer months.

Football fans said events like food drives prove the Chargers and the spirit of giving go hand-and-hand.

Even when it appears to be fourth down long, Charger fans believe in their team and the community they serve.