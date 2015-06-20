Police look into possible sightings of escaped NY inmates

At left, in a May 21, 2015, file photo released by the New York State Police is David Sweat. At right, in a May 20, 2015, file photo released by the New York State Police is Richard Matt. New York State Police are investigating a possible sighting of the

LINDLEY, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police are investigating a possible sighting of the two convicted killers who escaped from an upstate New York prison two weeks ago.

Two men fitting the description of inmates David Sweat and Richard Matt were seen a week ago in Steuben County, New York, over 300 miles southwest of the prison in Dannemora, according to a State Police news release posted late Friday. Two men were seen walking near a rail yard in Erwin on June 13, and then seen the next day in Lindley, New York, heading toward the Pennsylvania border.

Investigators conducted interviews in both communities and have surveillance video that was initially deemed inconclusive and is being sent to Albany for analysis.

It was not clear why authorities waited a week before divulging the information.

Sweat and Matt used power tools to cut their way out of Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora on June 6. Hundreds of police officers have been looking for them.

State police say they're prepared to keep searching for the "long haul."

Earlier Friday night, officials said a corrections officer has been placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation into the men's escape.

The officer was put on leave Friday, and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said no additional information was available.

