Lake Fire continues to spread in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO (CBS 8) - A fire raging in the San Bernardino national forest grew another 1,000 acres Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting a smoke alert.

The "Lake Fire" is only 10 percent contained and has burned more than 11,000 acres.

Flames continue to threaten between 150 and 200 structures, some of them historic.

More than 12-hundred firefighters are battling the fire.