Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-15

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Two people were killed in a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver in Escondido Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of I-15 at approximately 3:02 a.m., according to the CHP.

A man driving a Honda Civic northbound in the southbound lanes on I-15 crashed into a woman driving a Mercedes SLK in the number 2 lane. Both drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles at the time of the collision and both died at the scene.

All southbound lanes were closed for approximately 20 minutes. CHP says that DUI is not suspected at this time, however, an investigation is being conducted.


    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

