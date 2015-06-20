Skydiver killed in accident identified

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The name of a man killed in a skydiving accident in Jamul was released Saturday.

The medical examiner has identified him as 30-year-old Andrei Penz of San Diego. Penz was working as a contracted skydive instructor at Skydive San Diego on Friday when his parachute failed to fully deploy. There was no time to deploy a backup chute and he fell to the ground.

Efforts to revive Penz were unsuccessful.