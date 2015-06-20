Neighbors put out van fire in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The quick thinking and response of some good Samaritans prevented a bigger disaster in Kearny Mesa Friday night.

Residents noticed a burning car near a cliff off Genesee Avenue and Cardinal Road. Using hoses, they doused the flames.

When officials arrived, they noticed paint cans on the accelerator of the van.

Witnesses say they saw someone drive away from the scene right after the van went up in flames. Investigators are now looking for those responsible.