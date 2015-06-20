Salute America's troops at Air Show San Diego

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - Air Show San Diego took flight Saturday in El Cajon.

This weekend's event at Gillespie Field pays tribute to World War Two heroes. The annual airshow was formerly called Wings Over Gillespie and features a collection of vintage aircraft, food, and family fun.

Air Show San Diego takes place both Saturday and Sunday. The gates are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.