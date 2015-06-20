Cal Fire contains brush fire in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CBS 8) - A small brush fire broke out near Slaughterhouse Canyon Rd. and SR-67 in Lakeside. CHP has issued a Sig Alert. One lane is currently open on SR-67.

Cal Fire crews have contained the fire. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the brush fire.

Fire safety advisory: Fire authorities want to remind the public not to throw cigarette butts out of their cars while driving.