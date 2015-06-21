Aquatica hosts Fastest News in Town charity event

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - Local charities made a big splash at Aquatica Water Park in Chula Vista.

The park hosted the Fastest News in Town charity event, made up of water slide races between local non-profits chosen to represent local TV news outlets.

A team from Miracle Babies, a charity that helps support families of premature infants, raced on behalf of CBS News 8. Other organizations that were there included the Boy Scouts and the Armed Services YMCA.

Each charity received a $500 donation from Aquatica SeaWorld Park.