Driver killed after crashing into hydrant

ALPINE (CBS 8) - A man was killed Sunday morning after losing control of his vehicle and crashing off a road in Alpine.

The accident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. when a man driving a Mazda Miata southbound on Harbison Canyon Road lost control of his vehicle and went off the road, crashing into a fire hydrant and then a tree. The vehicle overturned during the impact and came to rest on its roof.

According to CHP, the driver was declared dead at the scene.