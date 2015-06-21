Fiery crash forces partial closure of I-805

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - A fiery crash in Chula Vista forced the partial closure of I-805 Sunday morning.

A blue Prius stalled in the number one lane near Palomar Street for unknown reasons just before 8 a.m. Minutes later, the driver of a black car hit the stalled vehicle, causing the vehicle to go up in flames.

The driver of the black car was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The other driver was not hurt.